Worldwide coronavirus death toll rises to over 556,500
Published on – July 11, 2020 – 12:13 pm
– The number of coronavirus cases across the world has surpassed over 12.3 million while the pandemic has so far claimed more than 556,500 lives.
According to report, in United States cases reached over 3.2 million cases and more than 135,800 deaths occurred from the virus.
In Brazil, over 1.7 million cases and more than 69,200 deaths reported so far.
About 7.1 million patients have so far recovered from the disease across the world.
