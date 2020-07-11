Every year on the 11th of July World Population Day is observed. It aims at spreading awareness among people on the global issues of population. Contextualizing this event would bring to the fore numerous problems that are caused by fast growing population in our country in general and in our province in particular. Balochistan holds a population of 12.34 million which is a big number when it comes to resources, health facilities and other such variables which are deemed crucial for maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Every year on the 11th of July World Population Day is observed. It aims at spreading awareness among people on the global issues of population. Contextualizing this event would bring to the fore numerous problems that are caused by fast growing population in our country in general and in our province in particular. Balochistan holds a population of 12.34 million which is a big number when it comes to resources, health facilities and other such variables which are deemed crucial for maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

When it comes to population women definitely have a significant role. Be it giving birth to children or raising them.But, unfortunately women are the ones who make the most ignored fraction of our society. Majority of women in our society are prone to pregnancy almost every year. Under such a condition their health definitely is ignored. Giving birth to a child itself is quite a difficult task. If a woman gets pregnant every year, how would she be able to raise her children properly and give them her attention?

When she is struggling with her own health issues, she for sure will not be able to focus on her children. This would result in an increase in population—a population not well raised, not well educated and deprived of a good lifestyle. Moreover, such a situation would make the lives of women tougher and miserable.

A large population undoubtedly requires a large proportion of resources. Water, food, natural resources are all needed for life. Gradually it is becoming a challenge to cater to such needs of a growing population. Government, therefore, should take measures to raise awareness among the masses to try and control population. This is a responsibility that comes to every individual. If this fast growing population is not controlled,we might face lack of certain resources in future.

Furthermore, large families need large sum of money to lead prosperous lives. Health and education are considered the fundamentals of a prosperous life and these require quite an amount of finances. It is easier to provide quality education and health facilities to small families. The more the family members, the more difficult it is to manage the finances. As a matter of observation, the quality of life in smaller households is better than the households where the family members are more. So, in order to maintain a certain standard and quality of life, it is important to control the population.

The only way to combat the challenge of growing population in our society is to raise awareness among the masses. Government should make such policies that aim at raising awareness about population in the country. It is a matter of changing the way people think. Certain dogmatic beliefs support the argument for increase in population. In this regard majority of the people in our society follow a bandwagon approach. Such an approach does more harm than good. Awareness campaigns, use of social media, main stream media and effective and practical policies should be initiated by the government to confront the issues that come with growing population.

