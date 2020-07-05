Working in federal departments on fake domiciles, will be cancelled: CM

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal has said that all of those working in federal departments on the quota with fake domiciles, will be cancelled. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

“The decision of the present provincial government to cancel fake domiciles is the first of its kind. Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan.”No government has taken this issue seriously before,” Jam Kamal said.He added that all Deputy Commissioners have been directed to scrutinise the domicile issued.”Deputy Commissioner Mastung cancels 400 fake domiciles,” Balochistan Chief Minister said.

Deputy Commissioner Mastung canceled 400 fake domiciles following instructions of the government. Through fake domicile, the accused had obtained jobs in various federal departments; sources in the deputy commissioner’s office told.

Chief Minister Balochistan, Jam Kamal Khan also took to Twitter and announced the cancellation of the fake domiciles by the deputy commissioner Mastung.

Deputy Commissioners across Balochistan through newspaper advertisements have urged upon the masses to get their local certificates and domiciles verified to trace out fake domiciles.

Thousands of people have managed to make fake domiciles through fraudulent means and bribes in Balochistan, the daily Quetta Voice has learned through reliable sources. The same elements have also been able to get jobs in federal departments on Balochistan’s quota.

