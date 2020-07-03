Women severely affected by Corona

QUETTA: The Aurat Foundation, a non-governmental organization working for women’s rights in Pakistan, has said that the coronavirus has severely affected women in the country, both in labor, domestic business, and in society during the epidemic. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

“Incidents of Violence rise unprecedented,” Yasmeen Mughal, project of officer of ‘Jazba’ program said, while addressing the closing ceremony of a two-day training workshop on women’s participation in the political process and local government system in Quetta jointly organized by the Aurat Foundation and the South Asia Partnership.

Yasmeen Mughal said that the corona virus has severely affected women involved in economic activities in Pakistan and significant steps are needed to rehabilitate them at the governmental and non-governmental levels, otherwise millions of middle-class families in the country are economically disadvantaged.

They will be forced to live below the poverty line and the monster of poverty in the country will further increase, he said, adding that the Aurat’s Foundation and the South Asia Partnership have all available resources for the welfare and development of women in Pakistan.”The two organizations will take joint steps for effective participation of women in the economic and political process at the district level under the Jazba project, while special attention will be paid to legislation for women’s individual and constitutional rights,” she added.

Speaking on the occasion, Allauddin Khilji, Regional Director, Aurat Foundation, Quetta, said that a society free from violence is the only guarantee of sustainable development.

He said that under the Jazba program, the Aurat Foundation for Women’s Welfare and South Asia Partnership are working together in Sibi and Quetta, two districts of Balochistan, ensuring effective participation in the process, he said that a plan has also been formulated to provide rations to the poor and deserving families affected by coronavirus in Quetta and Sibi under the Jazba program.

For observance, training was provided to the participants to adopt a workable strategy to work under an integrated strategy in a conducive environment.

