Development funds are basically money that is used for development work in an area. These include building roads in an area, providing or developing gas, electricity, water, medical facilities and other basic necessities of life. This is the money that each government allocates for development and welfare schemes in different parts of the country.

This amount is included in the annual budget of the government in the form of PSDP i.e Public Sector Development Program or Annual Development Program. However, if we compare the development works in history, it is clear that the members of the government get more funds than the members of the opposition because The real issue here is that the government gives more to those who are kind to them, and less to those who are angry with them, but everyone gets it at their own expense. When people in a constituency vote for an MPA or MNA, they expect them to do development work for their area.

By the way, in this regard, the government of Balochistan fulfills the constitutional requirement of presenting the budget in June every year, and billions of rupees are allocated in it But, despite this, the general public is deprived of two meals a day, physical facilities as well as all the necessities and facilities of life. The people say that these ministers have been playing the PSDP game with us for years and They even spent billions till the last Penny of the treasury until next year, but we don’t see any stanrised work and facilities on the ground for the relief of people.

Why don’t the PSDPs change the infrastructure of the cities and villages due to the development works of millions of rupees that are presented every year.

Every year, local MNAs and MPAs proudly say that they have added millions of rupees to the PSDP for regional development and for the facilities and development of the people, Yet we do not see a permanent solution to the people’s problems. We have seen in the past that there are constructions but most of the time these constructions are done before next year and next PSDP, the roads are blown up in the air in the form of dust and dirt, then right after that the same repairs are done for the next PSDP.

Pasni has been plagued by corruption for the past several years, with massive embezzlement of government development funds, which has stalled several projects And this is the same tragedy of the Dasht and Klanch areas

Major projects started from years till now could not be completed after years and were destroyed. In Pasni according to credible sources, millions of rupees have been embezzled in each of the various projects in the city and villages which are limited to paperwork only.

The main reason behind this regard, contracts for important projects were awarded to the preferred contractors which have not been completed yet.

Many times regionals and social organizations are seen complaining against these unfinished projects but no action can be taken against them due to which a certain section earns millions of rupees throughout the year but the public problems remain unresolved.

At the moment if you visit the villages of Pasni and surrounding areas, you will find many projects of the last three years which are still incomplete despite the release of funds which will find many BHUs, roads and school buildings and if Some places have been completed but are not at all satisfactory due to poor construction and this tragedy is not only in Gwadar district but also in the several villages of Kech district.

Dasht, Mand and surrounding areas in Kech district and majority suburbs of Gwadar district offer a view of the pre-Christian era, where even in this modern age, people will be found wandering from one place to another in search of water through the millions of rupees are released annually to all the ministers for development schemes in their constituencies.

So development funds are the right of the people of the constituency. “It’s not that the government has its own money. If people pay taxes, in return, they have the right to develop in their area. This is their own money, so the ministers of the constituencies concerned should ensure sustainable development works for the people by awarding these funds to a professional firm in a fair manner instead of focusing on politics and their preferred contractors.

