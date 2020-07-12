WHO organized training workshop on COVID-19

QUETTA: One day training workshop was arranged at Khuzdar regarding COVID – 19 on Sunday by the World Health Organization WHO. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

Doctors from Khuzdar, Lasbella, Awaran, Surab and Kalat attended the training workshop. Dr. Tariq Marri a senior official of WHO gave detailed lectures regarding preventive measures from pandemic Corona.

He said we’re all affected by COVID2019 pandemic, which is an unprecedented health challenge. Our Clean & Green volunteers and staff come together to help fight it. After the outbreak of the novel COVID-19 in China in December 2019, the World Health Organization declared Global Health Emergency as COVID-19 Pandemic. The confirmed cases toll is, increasing day by day in various countries, including Pakistan. He said Pakistan is also under the umbrella of coronavirus emergency along 155 countries.

“It is very clear that we have a widespread outbreak of COVID-19 and we all have to restrict our movement and avoid gatherings to prevent spreading pandemic further.,”. Dr. Marri said, adding that We need to do a coordinated widespread community response in limiting and reduce the spread of the disease.

He said that WHO is committed to working to enable communities to cope with this pandemic as WHO has shared public directives and we have to follow those precautionary measures to stop virus transmission and disease spread, Muslim Aid in collaboration with UNICEF and Ministry of Climate Change under the Clean Green Pakistan movement has taken initiative to aware the common masses by sharing information material highlight the tips and advice to reduce the risk of coronavirus.

Other speakers also emphasized that we can break the chain of spread and ensure the safety of all by avoiding large gatherings. We have to do five things, wash hands often, cough into elbow, don’t touch your face, and Keep a safe distance.

Like this: Like Loading...