Violence Returns

After a semblance of peace in the country, it seems violence is making inroads yet again. The attack on Pakistan Stock Exchange wherein three security men laid their lives down in the line of duty sends some disturbing signals with regard to delicate fabric of security in the country. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

After a semblance of peace in the country, it seems violence is making inroads yet again. The attack on Pakistan Stock Exchange wherein three security men laid their lives down in the line of duty sends some disturbing signals with regard to delicate fabric of security in the country.

The attack was claimed by a proscribed organization working on agenda of separation in Balochistan. This is not the first time such high profile attacks have been carried out in Pakistan with huge loss of human lives. There was an attack on the Chinese Consulate as well as an attack on Gwadar Pearl Continental which left many people maimed or dead. The attacks on these highly guarded locations shows that the network of the members of these proscribed organizations is growing in support and finances in the urban centres of Pakistan along with their capacity to carry out high profile attacks.

The pictures released by Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) were also a message that showed the men who attacked the PSE were in a combatant uniform and the background too showed a training ground where they must have been training these people to carry out such attacks.

Prime Minister Pakistan Imran Khan has appreciated the role of intelligence agencies in pre-empting terrorism acts in the country. He also told the National Assembly that involvement of India cannot be ruled out in the attack which aimed at targeting the economic hub of Pakistan. The attack was also condemned by all the politicians of the country and specifically that of Balochistan as the attack has a core link to Balochistan because of the political agenda of the said proscribed organization in this province.

Sardar Akhtar Mengal and other Nationalist parties were also unanimous in the condemnation for the brutality of attack but many TV anchors and so-called analysts pointed their guns at the nationalist politicians soon after the attack. They kept on spewing venom against the mainstream politicians of this province and made attempts to make rest of the provinces believe that even the politicians who have opted for parliamentarian politics from Balochistan were also not loyal to Pakistan.

This is a very dangerous and flawed approach and Prime Minister Imran Khan should take notice of all such hate-mongers on TV in order not to marginalize the politicians who stand for the federation and constitution of Pakistan.

Similarly, many were found commenting in a way that implicitly justified the human rights violations in the province ignoring the fact that two wrongs can never make one right. No one can justify the brutality of attacks that end up in killing of innocent people. The intelligence agencies of Pakistan should play a proactive role in preempting the attacks and security forces should also do their job proactively.

At the same time, the political class should also remain proactive on the political front as many political issues of Balochistan have resulted in security threats for the country which are also exploited by hostile countries. The Parliament should be open for discussions on political matters with the political stakeholders of Pakistan so that no youngsters are attracted to a violent ideology in the country.

Like this: Like Loading...