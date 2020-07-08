As the monsoon season approaches, the difficulties for the people of Pakistan also get multiplied. Torrential rains battered Karachi and other urban centres of Pakistan the other day. But one of the worst case scenarios appeared from Karachi which also falls among one of the most mismanaged cities of the county. As many as 09 people lost their lives as a result of urban flooding and many others were injured. The city is already reeling under the severe aftershocks of Covid-19 where economy of the majority households has badly been affected. With that the disease has also impaired the ability of families to make both the hands meet owing to loss of their breadwinners. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

As the monsoon season approaches, the difficulties for the people of Pakistan also get multiplied. Torrential rains battered Karachi and other urban centres of Pakistan the other day. But one of the worst case scenarios appeared from Karachi which also falls among one of the most mismanaged cities of the county. As many as 09 people lost their lives as a result of urban flooding and many others were injured. The city is already reeling under the severe aftershocks of Covid-19 where economy of the majority households has badly been affected. With that the disease has also impaired the ability of families to make both the hands meet owing to loss of their breadwinners.

It is not the first time that these torrential rains have battered this city with worst consequences. Last year more than 30 people lost their lives as a result of urban flooding and subsequent electrocution of many people trapped in the water flowing on the roads, gushing from the sewers and splashing from manholes.

To protect human societies from damage, the planners study hazards and the risk factor on a particular hazard. A flood in this sense is an hazard which needs to be assessed anywhere if there is a likely of flooding because of certain factors involved. Flash floods which often occur in mountainous regions or in urban areas with steep slopes. These floods are caused because the time between precipitation and discharge is minimal and they often cause huge devastation of crops, loss of human life and property. Coastal floods, river floods or ponding floods have different causes.

But all these floods can become a cause for urban flooding. Karachi is such a city which is perhaps prone to all types of floods as other floods too cause urban flooding. When the hazard is greater, the planning on the part of planner is stronger to evaluate the risk and then there are consequent steps taken by the governments and authorities concerned to reduce the risk or to bring it at minimum. Urban flooding is also caused by the failure of drainage in an urban area as there is little open soil to recharge ground or store water. Nearly all the precipitation needs to be transported through surface of through sewage system.

The issue of water management, drainage system and sewerage system in Karachi is a matter of political point scoring among various political parties. The entire city stinks and the drainage system has been dumped with heaps of garbage. Neither federal nor provincial or local governments take the responsibility of making this city live-able for its residents. The loss of human lives even doesn’t move anyone. The Pakistan Tehriek-e-Insaaf Government did talk high of changing the entire fate of the city but in practical now it seems to have locked horns with the Sindh Government over the matters of powers sharing between the province and the central government. The problems of this city can only be resolved if everyone shares the responsibility and expresses a political will to purge the city from cluster of crises once and for all.

