Uninterrupted water supply in Pat Feeder canal continue

QUETTA: XEN Pat Feeder Canal Nisar Ahmad Mughari has said that water supply in Pat Feeder Canal is going on uninterruptedly and water is being supplied in the sub-branches as per the schedule. “It has been ensured that water is being supplied to the Uch Link Canal as per requirement. There is no truth in the allegations regarding corruption in Main Gate and other canals as the canals have been cleaned by following legal procedure,” Nisar Ahmed said while talking to the officers on the occasion of reviewing the distribution of agricultural water. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

SDO Headquarters Khadim Hussain Lehri, Warden Long Khan Chandio and other staff were also present on the occasion. Nisar Ahmad Mughari said that water supply to the sub-branches is being maintained under diversion. “Our priority is to ensure water supply to the tail for which all possible steps are being taken to prevent water theft,” he said.

“Ensure that the Irrigation Department cooperates with the local administration to prevent and ensure equitable distribution,” Mughairi added. He said that in order to get agricultural water, everyone should take a legal route. Delivering water to all landlords and farmers is not an easy task but on the contrary, the Irrigation Department is making every effort to ensure access to water to the tail.

“It is possible that the sowing of rice in the kharif season has caused problems due to high water requirements, but this time in the kharif season we used all possible resources to deliver water to the tail, which is a positive thing for the irrigation department. The result of the cooperation and the efforts of the local administration has resulted positively, as local landlords and farmers should cooperate with the department,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...