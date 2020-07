QUETTA: Provincial Minister for Communication and works Mir Arif Muhammad Hasani met with Tribal Leaders Noteables and General Public at MPA Camp office in Chagai on Tuesday. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Provincial Minister Said on the Occasion that Government has approved several development schemes in Budget for financial year 2020-21 including Education Health and Infrastructure He is fully engaged to resolve the masses problems for that purpose he meets with people in civil Secretariat and his residential office.

He said he will visit his consistencies despite busy schedule so that the problems of the e can be resolved on priority basis.

