SP vows to eliminate drugs smuggling

QUETTA: Senior Superintendent of Police Lasbela Pervaiz Khan Umrani has said that the operations against drugs paddlers continue across district Lasbela vowing to crush drugs smuggling its dealers destroying national youth. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

“More than 7 million cannabis, 13 kilograms of heroin, 21 kilograms of crystal, 14 kilograms of opium, 5 kilograms of glass, 193 bottles of liquor have been seized and 190 accused have been arrested and cases have been registered against them during various action against drugs paddlers.” SP Lasbela Parvaiz Khan Umrani said while meeting with various delegation on Friday.

He further said, sale of drugs and drugs smuggling wouldn’t tolerated across district Lasbela added i have strictly instructed the SHOs of all police stations to eliminate drugs cuulture from their respective areas.

“In last six months Lasbela police have carried out innumerable operations against drugs smugglers thus a total of 73 cases have been registered in Hub City police station in which 85 accused have been arrested.” SP Parvaiz Khan said.

Like this: Like Loading...