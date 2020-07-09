Siddique Baloch Media Academy will be completed in next 2 months

QUETTA: Secretary Communications and Construction Noor Ul Amin Mengal has said that the construction work of ‘Siddique Baloch Media Academy’ will be completed in the next two months, as Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan will inaugurate the academy this year. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Noor Ul Amin Mengal visited construction site, as President Quetta Press Club Raza Ur Rehman, Asif Baloch, Khalil Ahmed and others were present as well.

XEN and SDO of project briefed Secretary C&W about ongoing work.

Talking on the occasion, he said that, the project was originally meant to be completed in June 2020, but due to Covid-19 it delayed.

“The project to be completed within one or two months,” Noor Ul Amin Mengal said.

“Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan will inaugurate the new building of the “Sadique Baloch Media Academy,” he said.

He instructed the officers on the occasion that CM Jam Kamal Khan insists wants to see improvement in the quality of construction projects, will not compromise on the standard construction of development projects.

“There is a need for more construction work in the building, work needs to be done in the aftermath of Eid-ul-Adha, as the quick construction of the academy’s building is very important.

President Quetta Press Club Raza-ur-Rehman welcomed the visit of Secretary Communications and Construction Noorul Amin Mengal.

“The establishment of ‘Siddique Baloch Media Academy’ will be a great a initiative for the journalist community. The media academy will also train students involved in online media outlets and media journalism,” Raza Ur Rehman said.

