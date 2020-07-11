Shehbaz Sharif part of mafia: Shahbaz Gill

ISLAMABAD- Dr. Shahbaz Gill, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan for Political Relations has alleged that Shehbaz Sharif is part of the Mafia and the Mafia has his blessings. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Reacting to the statement made by Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) President Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Shahbaz Gill said that it was very brave to have a transparent investigation into the corruption and other scandal cases and to make the investigation report public. Only Imran Khan has this courage, he added.

He further said that Imran Khan was determined to bring the Mafia’s down and this capacity and courage was never and will never be in PML-N. You are a part of the mafia and the mafia has your blessings, he alleged Shehbaz Sharif.

He said that Shehbaz Sharif should get down from Twitter and give the details of his corruption cases to the people and also tell the latest number of platelets.

