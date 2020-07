LAHORE :- Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president and opposition leader in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif telephoned Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday, Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

According to sources, both leaders discussed agenda and date for the opposition’s All Parties Conference (APC). The APC would mull over the government’s incompetence and key issues facing the country.

Sources further said that the PPP chairman inquired about the health of Shahbaz Sharif and extended good wishes to the PML-N president. Shahbaz also extended best wishes for former president Asif Ali Zardari.

Like this: Like Loading...