Secretary C&W dismisses XEN & SDO over poor performance

QUETTA: Following the directive of Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan the Secretary Communication and Works Noor ul Amin Mengal has sacked XEN and SDO over committing negligence in construction of Hanna Orrak and Nawa-Killi Bypass.

It was pertinent to mention here that Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani on Wednesday visited the construction sites and reprimanded the XEN for using low-quality material.The Secretary Noor ul Amin Mengal directed immediate action against them on which the concerned XEN and SDO were removed from their posts while a warning was issued to the contractor on the quality of work.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister appreciated the performance of Secretary C&W Noor-ul-Amin Mengal and commended the monitoring of the procedures and projects devised by him for monitoring the development works.

