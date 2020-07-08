Secretary C&W dismisses XEN & SDO over poor performance

It was pertinent to mention here that Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani on Wednesday visited the construction sites and reprimanded the XEN for using low-quality material.The Secretary Noor ul Amin Mengal directed immediate action against them on which the concerned XEN and SDO were removed from their posts while a warning was issued to the contractor on the quality of work.
On the occasion, the Chief Minister appreciated the performance of Secretary C&W Noor-ul-Amin Mengal and commended the monitoring of the procedures and projects devised by him for monitoring the development works.