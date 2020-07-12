Renovated shelter home would provide basic facilities

QUETTA: Deputy Commissioner Quetta Major (retd) Aurangzeb Badini has said that the newly renovated shelter home will provide basic facilities to those in need. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Deputy Commissioner Quetta Major (retd) Aurangzeb Badini on the occasion of inauguration after renovation and repair of the Shelter Home set up on the special directive of Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan said that the Shelter Home is built for the remote people of Balochistan.

“30 bedded shelters has attached bathrooms, and are also equipped with every modern convenience, so that the people living in it do not feel any humiliation and will have quality food as well,” DC Quetta said.

The Deputy Commissioner further said that the Shelter Home is located in the heart of Quetta city and there is also a mosque with the special support of Southwest Society in the renovation of this Shelter Home.

President South West Society Bashir Ahmed thanked Deputy Commissioner Quetta Major R Aurangzeb Badini for giving the opportunity to work on one platform and help the poor.

“Southwest Society is still here to help on every platform,” he added.

