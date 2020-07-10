Railways decides to get tough with provinces to man level crossings

LAHORE: Keeping in view the increasing train accidents, especially the recent one that left 20 Sikh pilgrims dead and many others injured near Farooqabad (Sheikhupura), the Pakistan Railways has decided to press the provincial governments to man all unmanned level crossings within six months. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

In case of non-compliance of the notice within six months, which is being issued to the provincial governments in the next few days, the railways would close all such unmanned or unauthorised level crossings on its own.

The railways also plans to start replacing some dilapidated stretches of the track with new ones in Sukkur division to control the increasing trains’ derailments and collisions, Dawn has learnt.

“In a meeting held in Islamabad on Wednesday, it has been decided, in principle, that all provincial governments must be issued a notice within a few days for manning all unmanned or unauthorised railway level crossings within six months. And, in case, there is no progress on the part of government, the PR, on its own, will start closing all such level crossings to avert accidents,” a senior official privy to the meeting told Dawn on Thursday.

Intends to close such crossings on its own after the deadline

There are 3,000 unmanned level crossings at the main and other lines besides unauthorised passages crossing the rail tracks. In recent months, a number of accidents took place at the unmanned level crossings that included killing of 22 people, including 20 Sikh pilgrims at an unmanned crossing, near a manned level crossing at Sacha Sauda town (Farooqabad) after an express train hit their coach.

Another similar accident happened near Pattoki at a manned level crossing when a train hit a car carrying two newlywed couples. Both couples died on the spot.

According to the official, the railways, in case of accidents at unmanned level crossings or unauthorised passages at the tracks, shouldn’t be blamed as it is purely a responsibility of the provincial governments to man unmanned crossings.

“If any railway servant notices a transport vehicle crossing a class 3 level crossing without complying with the requirement of section 91 (i) of the West Pakistan Motor Vehicle Ordinance 1965, its number with available particulars shall immediately be brought to the notice of the sectional permanent way inspector of railways or the nearest station master shall promptly report the matter to police. The driver of a transport vehicle who desires to pass over a railway level crossing shall cause the vehicle to stop before the crossing and shall not attempt to pass over the crossing unless to conductor of the vehicle, or where the vehicle has no conductor, a person authorized in this behalf by the owner of the vehicle in writing other than the driver of the vehicle walks before the vehicle until it has cleared the railway line (sic),” reads section 16.9 of the ordinance.

He said similarly as per Railway Act 1890, the responsibility for upgrade of unmanned level crossing lies with the provincial governments and road authorities concerned, for whom the ministry of railways would provide all possible technical assistance.

Section 12 of the Railway Act clarifies “if the 1 (Provincial Government) or a local authority desires to construct a public road or other work across, under or over a railway, he or it, as the case may be, may at any time require the railway administration to make at his or its expense such further accommodation works as he or it thinks necessary and are agreed to by the railway administration or as, in case of difference of opinion, may be authorised by the 2 (Federal Government)”.

The official warned: “We will surely close down all such unmanned/unauthorised level crossings after six months if the provincial governments do not man such spots or provide us funds to do this work ourselves.

“We wonder why we are blamed if someone tries to pass the track at such crossings. Under the law, the railways is authorised to take legal action against such people who not only endanger their lives but also of those travelling in trains.”

The official said the Pakistan Railways was also considering a proposal to shortlist most critical unmanned level crossings in densely populated areas, place a barrier there and depute some staff there to watch passing of the trains and those crossing the tracks.

“Though it is not at all the responsibility of the PR, we may do this in the best public interest on a temporary basis,” he said.

