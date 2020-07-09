PSL 2020: First phase of ticket refunding to begin next week

The Covid-19 pandemic saw some matches of the PSL 2020 held behind closed doors before a growing concern for players’ safety caused the remainder of the tournament to be called off.

However, the fans’ months-long wait to get their monies back is about to be over.

The PCB, in the first phase, will refund tickets for the matches that were played behind closed doors. The second phase will see funds returned for the playoffs. It is expected that both the phases will take 10 days each.

Meanwhile, the PCB is looking to organise the remainder of PSL 2020 in November.