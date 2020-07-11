PMA condemns torture against doctor in Basima

QUETTA: The Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) Balochistan chapter on Saturday strongly condemned the violence against Dr Abbas Mengal, Medical Officer, Civil Hospital, Basima demanding immediate arrest of the accused involved in the incident. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

In a statement, the PMA Balochistan spokesperson strongly condemned the torture of Dr. Abbas Mengal, Medical Officer, Basima Civil Hospital, and said that the torture of Dr.Mengal by the family members of the patient was regrettable.

“AC Washuk should immediately take notice of the incident and take legal action against the accused involved in the violence against the doctor and take effective and practical steps for the protection of the doctors.” The PMA demanded.

A 45-year-old patient from the Sahid area of Basima was killed four days ago. The patient was brought to the Civil Hospital in critical condition. The patient had a miscarriage a week and a half ago and the patient was treated by a private lady doctor.

“The patient was bleeding profusely instructed to get treatment but the patient’s family Instead of treating her, the family took her home and brought the patient back to the Civil Hospital this morning and called the doctors to attend to the patient as the hospital did not have a residential quarters.” the PMA added.

“When Dr. Abbas reached the hospital, the family members tortured him and severely injured him and did not leave the patient to attend, due to which the patient died due to shock.” The statement reads.

