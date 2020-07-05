Pakistan reports 93 deaths by coronavirus, 3,191 cases in a day

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 3,191 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours.

Province-wise Details



Sindh has become the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad.

Till now 92,306 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 81,317 in Punjab, 27,843 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 10,766 in Balochistan, 13,409 in Islamabad, 1,545 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 1,288 in Azad Kashmir.

Furthermore, 1,871 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 1,501 in Sindh, 1,020 in KP, 123 in Balochistan, 134 in Islamabad, 28 in GB and 35 in Azad Kashmir.

Patients are under treatment at quarantine centers of 462 hospitals where 7,295 beds are available.

Tests and Recoveries



Pakistan has so far conducted 1,398,352 coronavirus tests and 25,527 in last 24 hours. 129,830 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 2,419 patients are in critical condition.