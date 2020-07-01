Pakistan reports 91 deaths by coronavirus, 4,133 cases in a day

LAHORE :– Pakistan has confirmed 91 deaths in a single day by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 213,249. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 4,395, on Wednesday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 4,133 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours.

Province-wise Details



Sindh has become the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Till now 84,640 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 76,262 in Punjab, 26,598 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 10,476 in Balochistan, 12,912 in Islamabad, 1,489 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 1,093 in Azad Kashmir.

Furthermore, 1,762 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 1,377 in Sindh, 951 in KP, 121 in Balochistan, 128 in Islamabad, 26 in GB and 30 in Azad Kashmir.

Patients are under treatment at quarantine centers of 462 hospitals where 7,295 beds are available.

Tests and Recoveries



Pakistan has so far conducted 1,305,510 coronavirus tests and 22,418 in last 24 hours. 100,802 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 2,741 patients are in critical condition.