Pakistan reports 78 deaths by coronavirus, 4,339 cases in one day

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 4,339 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours.

Province-wise Details

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Till now 86,795 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 77,740 in Punjab, 26,938 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 10,608 in Balochistan, 13,082 in Islamabad, 1,511 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 1,135 in Azad Kashmir.

Furthermore, 1,784 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 1,406 in Sindh, 973 in KP, 121 in Balochistan, 129 in Islamabad, 28 in GB and 32 in Azad Kashmir.

Patients are under treatment at quarantine centers of 462 hospitals where 7,295 beds are available.

Tests and Recoveries

Pakistan has so far conducted 1,327,638 coronavirus tests and 22,128 in last 24 hours. 104,694 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 2,723 patients are in critical condition.