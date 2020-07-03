Pakistan reports 78 deaths by coronavirus, 4,087 cases in one day

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 4,087 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours.

Province-wise Details

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Till now 89,225 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 78,956 in Punjab, 27,170 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 10,666 in Balochistan, 13,195 in Islamabad, 1,524 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 1,160 in Azad Kashmir.

Furthermore, 1,819 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 1,437 in Sindh, 983 in KP, 122 in Balochistan, 129 in Islamabad, 28 in GB and 33 in Azad Kashmir.

Patients are under treatment at quarantine centers of 462 hospitals where 7,295 beds are available.

Tests and Recoveries

Pakistan has so far conducted 1,350,773 coronavirus tests and 22,941 in last 24 hours. 113,623 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 2,479 patients are in critical condition.