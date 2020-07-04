Pakistan reports 68 deaths by coronavirus, 3,387 cases in a day

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 3,387 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours.

Province-wise Details



Sindh has become the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad.

Till now 90,721 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 80,297 in Punjab, 27,506 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 10,717 in Balochistan, 13,292 in Islamabad, 1,536 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 1,214 in Azad Kashmir.

Furthermore, 1,844 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 1,459 in Sindh, 1,002 in KP, 122 in Balochistan, 130 in Islamabad, 28 in GB and 34 in Azad Kashmir.

Patients are under treatment at quarantine centers of 462 hospitals where 7,295 beds are available.

Tests and Recoveries



Pakistan has so far conducted 1,372,825 coronavirus tests and 22,050 in last 24 hours. 125,094 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 2,460 patients are in critical condition.