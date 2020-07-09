Pakistan reports 61 deaths by coronavirus, 3,359 cases in a day

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 3,359 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours.

Province-wise Details



Sindh has become the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad.

Till now 99,362 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 84,587 in Punjab, 29,052 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 11,052 in Balochistan, 13,731 in Islamabad, 1,605 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 1,459 in Azad Kashmir.

Furthermore 1,955 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 1,637 in Sindh, 1,054 in KP, 124 in Balochistan, 142 in Islamabad, 31 in GB and 40 in Azad Kashmir.

Patients are under treatment at quarantine centers of 462 hospitals where 7,295 beds are available.

Tests and Recoveries



Pakistan has so far conducted 1,491,437 coronavirus tests and 24,333 in last 24 hours. 145,311 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 2,193 patients are in critical condition.