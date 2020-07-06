Pak, China to sign Azad Pattan Hydel Power Project agreement today: CPEC chairman

In a post on social-networking website Twitter, the chairman said that Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan will grace the occasion.
He said this project, another milestone under the CPEC, envisages an investment of 1.5 billion dollars. We move towards cheaper and greener power, he wrote.
#CPEC makes another milestone achievement;PM will grace the signing ceremony of Azad Pattan Hydel power Project today with China Gezhouba.With an investment of $ 1.5 Bn-no fuel import,we move towards cheaper&greener power.(Design Model Pics) #cpec #CPECMakingProgress pic.twitter.com/L9U2OOGxV2
