Pak, China to sign Azad Pattan Hydel Power Project agreement today: CPEC chairman

ISLAMABAD :– China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Chairman Asim Saleem Bajwa on Monday has said that both the countries will sign an agreement for construction of Azad Pattan Hydel Power Project.

In a post on social-networking website Twitter, the chairman said that Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan will grace the occasion.

He said this project, another milestone under the CPEC, envisages an investment of 1.5 billion dollars. We move towards cheaper and greener power, he wrote.

#CPEC makes another milestone achievement;PM will grace the signing ceremony of Azad Pattan Hydel power Project today with China Gezhouba.With an investment of $ 1.5 Bn-no fuel import,we move towards cheaper&greener power.(Design Model Pics) #cpec #CPECMakingProgress pic.twitter.com/L9U2OOGxV2 — Asim Saleem Bajwa (@AsimSBajwa) July 6, 2020

