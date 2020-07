Government sources claimed Eidul Azha is likely to be on Friday (July 31) this year while Saturday and Sunday will be public holidays.

“No additional holidays will be given to prevent unnecessary traveling that may cause the spread of COVID-19,” the government sources claimed.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Imran Khan urged the nation to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha with simplicity, strictly observing standard operating procedures (SOPs) against coronavirus.