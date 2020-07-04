One killed, 2 injured in firing incidents

QUETTA: At least one man was killed and two others injured in different firing incidents on Saturday across the province. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

In Naseerabad, police said well-known businessman Haji Behram Khan Mukhri was killed while his friend sustained injuries, when unknown armed assailants opened fire on them inside their shop.

Police said the incident was occurred in Grain-Market of Dera Murad Jamali Town, the armed assailants ridding a motorcycle were managed to escape from the site, soon after receiving information local police rushed the site and shifted the victims to a nearby hospital.

Later, the body of Haji Behram was handed over to heirs after medico legal formalities, while the injured Abdul Nabi was referred to Larkana (Sindh) for further treatment.

Another incident took place near Faizan-Madina mosque of DM Jamali town, where unknown men have shot and injured a man identified Rafiq, upon receiving information local police rushed the site and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital.

The local police launched timely efforts and arrested an accused involved in the incident while another was managed to escape, the police said the incident was the result of an old enmity, while further investigation in this regard was underway.

