One animal market will be established in Sibi: DC

He said that only one animal market will be established on Eve of Eid UL Adah Market will be divided in three parts where small and big size animals will be kept separately. Tiger Force and Volunteers will aware the people about animal market Wearing of mask and gloves for people will be essential while visit of market arrival of Children and aged persons will be banned if any violation will be found the CNIC will be seized.

He said that live stock department is responsible to spray against expected Corona Virus in the market on daily basis ADC Abass Malik will be Magistrate in market Municipal Committee will be responsible to install garbage boxes inside the market bad cleaning will not be tolerated.

