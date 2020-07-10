Officials who do not perform will be sent packing: PM Imran

The premier stressed that no compromise will be made on performance and those who fail to do so will be sent packing. “The officials are needed to state facts regarding implementation on official orders. Those who use delaying tactics will not be spared,” Imran Khan affirmed.

It has further been learnt that the prime minister has started noting performance record in his personal diary and reprimanded some officials also over unsatisfactory conduct. I will not ignore any mistake in ministries, divisions or other government affairs, he stressed.