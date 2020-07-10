Non-bailabl arrest warrant of Senator Sarfaraz Bugti issued

Former home minister, Senator Sarfaraz Bugti is nominated in the kidnapping case of a 10-year old minor girl. Judge Munir Agha ordered the police to arrest and produce Senator Sarfaraz Bugti before the court of law on July 24th.
Supreme Court had already rejected a bail application of Senator Sarfaraz Bugti in connection with the kidnapping case of a 10-year old minor girl on Thursday. A division bench of the apex court had expressed displeasure over no progress in the case.
Sarfaraz Bugti is a sitting senator and belongs to the ruling Balochistan Awami Party (BAP).