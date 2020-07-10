Non-bailabl arrest warrant of Senator Sarfaraz Bugti issued

Published on – July 11, 2020 – 1:41 am
QUETTA:  A court in Quetta issued a non-bailable arrest warrant of former home minister Balochistan, Mir Sarfaraz Bugti on Friday. The arrest warrant was issued the Additional District Session Judge Quetta.

Former home minister, Senator Sarfaraz Bugti is nominated in the kidnapping case of a 10-year old minor girl. Judge Munir Agha ordered the police to arrest and produce Senator Sarfaraz Bugti before the court of law on July 24th.

Supreme Court had already rejected a bail application of Senator Sarfaraz Bugti in connection with the kidnapping case of a 10-year old minor girl on Thursday. A division bench of the apex court had expressed displeasure over no progress in the case.

Sarfaraz Bugti is a sitting senator and belongs to the ruling Balochistan Awami Party (BAP).