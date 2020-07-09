NCOC to decide over reopening educational institutes today

According to details, the participants will deliberate on the coronavirus situation in the country and the steps taken by the incumbent government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to contain the virus spread.

Earlier, education ministers had agreed on commencing educational institutes across the country in first week of September with strict implementation on standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The suggestion was discussed in Inter-Provincial Education Ministers Conference (IPEMC) that was chaired by Minister for Federal Education Shafqat Mehmood and attended by representatives from all four provinces, Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Kashmir.

During the meeting, it was decided that coronavirus situation will be thoroughly monitored before opening the institutions.

In March 2020, the Pakistani government had closed all the schools, colleges and universities due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The decision was taken in a meeting of the National Security Committee, presided over by Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad, Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood said on Twitter.