NBP joint action committee stages protest

QUETTA: The National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) Joint Committee led by Muhammad Aslam Tareen and Manan Agha on Saturday staged a protest in front of the Quetta Press Club alleged government of destroying NBP as they did with PIA and Steel Mills.

Carrying banners and placards with demands the protesters staged slogans for their demands.

Addressing the protesters, Mohammad Aslam Tareen, Manan Agha and Mohammad Ali Khajak have said that efforts were being made to destroy the lucrative National Bank of Pakistan like steel mills and PIA, and no one would be allowed to destroy NBP.

“The change government is recruiting people in the National Bank on political grounds who are robbing the bank with both hands, which we condemn.” They added.

They further said that contract and outsourced employees have been working in National Bank of Pakistan for a long time and they are being made permanent hence we demand that contract and outsourced employees be made permanent immediately.

“Promotion and pay package on the basis of seniority should be announced and MTOs and non-MTOs should be immediately promoted as per the decision of the Supreme Court.” The protesters demanded calling the President National Bank of Pakistan to step down.

