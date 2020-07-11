Nawabzada Shahzain Bugti vows to address public issues

QUETTA: Member National Assembly Nawabzada Shahzain Bugti has pledged to continue raising issues pestering people of Dera Bugti adding Pakistan’s future lies with prosper Balochistan. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

He shared these views on Saturday while distributing compensation cheques among people disabled in landmine blasts.

“Being representatives of people of Dera Bugti i would continue raising issues of people of Dera Bugti.” Nawabzada Shahzain Bugti said added people of Balochistan are peace lovers and patriotic.

Addressing the ceremony Managing Director Baitulmal Pakistan Aon Abbas has said, restoration of law and order will bring development and prosperity in the province,

“According to the special vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, helping the needy people in remote areas of Balochistan is our first priority. Aon Abbas said added special measures are being taken to help deserving people in remote areas of Dera Bugti.

