Minus one formula brainchild of corrupt political forces to destabilize govt: Shibli

In a statement, he said all members of the cabinet, parliamentarians and workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf are standing by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The minister said state institutions were deliberately collapsed in the past by political mafia, merely to protect their personal interests and wrongdoings of their leaderships.

About action against the sugar mafia, he said a transparent and across the board investigation was conducted into the case which was also made public.

He said now action would be taken against the elements identified in the report after sensitizing the FBR, SECP, State Bank and other related institutions.