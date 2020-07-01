Local Production of Ventilators

It was soon after the outbreak of Covid-19 that the world felt a massive need for medical equipment. Hospital bed went out of stock and in many cases, the patients who were admitted could not get the required medical care owing to non-availability of medical kits and personal protective equipment (PPEs). The situation was no different in Pakistan. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

It was soon after the outbreak of Covid-19 that the world felt a massive need for medical equipment. Hospital bed went out of stock and in many cases, the patients who were admitted could not get the required medical care owing to non-availability of medical kits and personal protective equipment (PPEs). The situation was no different in Pakistan.

Even it turned out to be worse when the number of patients of Covid-19 increased rapidly. Patients had to wait for days outside hospitals for the bed whereas those who were inside hospital could not get a ventilator if it was required. Even many doctors lost their lives for want of PPEs. It was, however, encouraging that medical equipment production industry in Pakistan responded to the needs efficiently and began to produce masks and other PPEs locally.

Of late, yet another encouraging news was heard whereinFederal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry informed the media the other day that Pakistan has now started producing its own ventilators which shall soon fill the gap of scarcity of the much needed equipment in the hospitals across the country.

The deadly corona virus is on rampage worldwide. Its ruthlessness is even higher in Pakistan where it has engulfed many precious lives so far in all four provinces of the country.Much can be attributed to lack of proper facilities. Many top hospitals of the country lacked the required number of ventilators which may match the teeming number of patients that daily thronged in for treatment and many of them requiredventilators.

Since Pakistan has started the local production of this live saving machine, the Federal Government must now have an evaluation of the hospitals and the number of ventilators they require and must immediately dispatch them the equipment so that lives of many people are protected sooner than later. Moreover, the supply of ventilators in abundance should also now reduce the cost of treatment for the poor patients as currently the private hospitals are charging exorbitantly to the masses for putting the patients on the ventilators.

The availability of this equipment must also be ensured in Balochistan as the scale of loss of lives in Balochistan in proportion to its population is high. Many lives could have been saved had there been necessary equipment beforehand. However, it is never too late to take the right steps. Currently ventilators are available in few hospitals of Quetta in the inadequate numbers.

The Government of Balochistan should correspond its needs in this regard to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) so that latter could procure the ventilators and dispatch them to the province at the earliest. There is no denying the fact that the highest number of cases in Balochistan are from Quetta yet the cases have also been reported in from remote districts and patients can suffer in absence of necessary medical equipment. Therefore, the Government of Balochistan should act proactively and ensure the availability of ventilators in all the District Headquarters of Balochistan in sufficient numbers.

