LHC dismisses Judge Arshad Malik over video scandal

LAHORE : – Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday has dismissed former accountability judge Mohammad Arshad Malik, who had sentenced ex-Prime Minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif, from his job over controversial video scandal.

According to details, the administrative body of LHC headed by Chief Justice Qasim Khan announced the decision.

The other members of the committee included Justice Mohammad Ameer Bhatti, Justice Ahmad Khan, Justice Ayesha Malik, Justice Shahid Waeed and Justice Ali Baqir

Malik had sentenced Nawaz Sharif seven years in jail in Al-Azizia Steel Mills corruption reference and acquitted him in a second reference related to Flagship Investments.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif has said that the dismissal of Judge Arshad Malik has “proved the innocence” of Nawaz Sharif.

He said that after the decision of LHC, Nawaz’s conviction should also be withdrawn. He further appealed to party workers and the public to offer prayers of gratitude.

Judge Arshad Malik video controversy case

Last year in July, PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz had unveiled a video clip whereby ex-accountability judge Arshad Malik could be heard saying that there was “no proof of corruption against the deposed premier” in the December 24 Al-Azizia reference.

She said the judge had contacted Nasir Butt and told him that he was feeling guilty and having nightmares ever since he announced the verdict that led to Nawaz Sharif’s imprisonment.

The PML-N leader claimed that the accountability judge was coerced into delivering the Al-Azizia verdict against him [Nawaz]. She further demanded acquittal of Nawaz Sharif on the basis of evidences shown in video, adding that she respects every institution of Pakistan.

Responding to the video, judge rejected all the allegations leveled by Maryam Nawaz and termed the leaked video as fake, fabricated and out of context. He revealed that PML-N leaders offered him bribe when he was hearing National Accountability Bureau (NAB) references against Sharif family.

Islamabad High Court (IHC) had suspended accountability court judge Arshad Malik and ordered him to report at LHC for further proceedings.

The notification stated, “The Chief Justice of this Court has been pleased to order to place the said judicial officer under suspension and repatriate to his parent department i.e. Lahore High Court, with immediate effect, for disciplinary proceedings to be conducted in accordance with law.”