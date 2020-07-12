Jack Charlton passes away

LONDON: Jack Charlton, an uncompromising central defender who played alongside his brother, Bobby, in England’s World Cup-winning side in 1966 before enjoying coaching success with Ireland, has died. He was 85. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Nicknamed Big Jack, Charlton was Footballer of the Year in England in 1967. He spent all his club career at Leeds from 1952-73, tying its all-time record of 773 appearances. He won every domestic honour, including the league title in 1969.

Charlton also enjoyed a successful spell as manager of the Republic of Ireland acquiring the nickname ‘Saint Jack’ for guiding them to several major finals including the 1990 World Cup quarter-finals.

A family statement said Charlton died peacefully on Friday at his home in Northumberland, northern England.

We cannot express how proud we are of the extraordinary life he led and the pleasure he brought to so many people in different countries and from all walks of life,” read the statement.

“He was a thoroughly honest, kind, funny and genuine man who always had time for people. His loss will leave a huge hole in all our lives but we are thankful for a lifetime of happy memories.”

