ITC delegation would invest in Balochistan  

QUETTA: Representatives of the International Trade Corporation (ITC), a subsidiary of the United Nations, met Chief Executive Balochistan Board of Investment (BBI) Farman Zarkoon on Wednesday discussed bilateral business affairs.

The delegation informed that ITC was launching regular operations in Balochistan and wanted to work on a large scale in the fields of agriculture and livestock.

Apart from these two sectors, other sectors were also identified during the meeting.

Chief Executive Farman Zarkoonn assured the delegation that full cooperation and information would be provided to ICT in this regard, setting up of an Enterprise Development Fund on the occasion.

“This fund will provide access to banking facilities to people belonging to the livestock and agricultural sectors and they will be able to expand their local level farming on a large scale and also export their products, which will help in economic activities.” Farman Zarkoon added.

He further said, with the increase in employment Opportunities will be created, living standards of the people will be improved and positive impact will be had on the economy of the province.

