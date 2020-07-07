Indian troops martyr Kashmiri youth in Pulwama
Published on – July 7, 2020 – 4:54 pm
Srinagar : In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred a Kashmiri youth in Pulwama district, today (Tuesday), Kashmir Media Service reported.
The troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation in Goosu village of the district. The operation continued till last reports came in.
Meanwhile, an Indian army soldier was killed and three others were injured in an attack during the cordon and search operation in Gusso area of Pulwama district, today.
