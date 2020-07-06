Indian Army’s ceasefire violation injures five civilians along LoC: ISPR

NIKIAL SECTOR : – Indian Army’s unprovoked ceasefire violation injured five civilians including two innocent boys and two elderly women in Nikial Sector along the Line of Control (LoC), on Monday. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar said in his tweet that Indian troops targeted civil population last night. Pakistan Army troops responded effectively to Indian firing, he added.

DG ISPR tweeted, “5 Civilians including 2 innocent boys and 2 elderly women got injured, due to Indian Army troops unprovoked ceasefire violation in Nikial Sector along #LOC, targeting civil population late last night. Pakistan Army troops responded effectively to Indian firing.”

