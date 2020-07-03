In-Charge PCOC calls COVID-19 front-liner as heroes of Balochistan

QUETTA: A meeting of all concerned departments and agencies was held under the chairmanship of Mir Imran Gachki, in-charge and secretary sports of Balochistan Command and Operations Center COC, on measures related to corona virus and ‘100 days of determination’ at national level. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Secretary Local Government Saleh Nasir, Director General Public Relations Muhammad Naeem Baazi, Additional Secretary Health Zeeshan Ahmed, Deputy Secretary and member of PDM Distribution Committee Zaheer Ahmed Baloch and other concerned officials were present in the meeting.

The Head of Command and Operations Center has briefed the meeting regarding the Government of Balochistan, National Command Operations Center and concerned departments.

He appreciated the steps taken by the front line manpower and officials of relevant departments due to the emergency situation in a wake of Corona virus called them as pride of Balochistan, “Government of Balochistan has been utilizing all resources to prevent spread of Coronavirus and we will get rid of this epidemic very soon,” In-Charge PCOC Imran Gichki said.

However he appreciated the steps taken by the National Command Center and the National Disaster Management Authority added the steps taken by government agencies and institutions under the integrated strategy were also noteworthy.

Director General of Public Relations, DGPR Naeem Baazi informed the meeting that the precautionary measures to be taken against corona by making good use of all sources of information should be followed.

“This has ensured the promotion of better public interpretation including 1526 handouts and press releases so far, more than 1900 pictures, more than 100 Amy awareness slogans, 32 articles, 15 special supplements, 3 special articles, and 20 articles and 6 special display advertisements in more than 141 magazines published across the province.” DGPR Naeem Bazai said.

Secretary Local Government and Head of Monitoring and Distribution Committee Saleh Nasir told the meeting that various hospitals, government offices and others across the province have so far received more than 700,000 masks, 100,000 PPEs, protective gloves, 500,000 protective gloves and thousands more.

“Delivery of essential items has also been ensured in all districts except hospitals in Quetta including sanitizers.” he added.

