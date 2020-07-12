Hasni for upgrading of basic health care facilities

CHAGAI: Minister for communications and works Mir Mohammad Arif Mohammad Hassani has said basic healthcare infrastructure was being upgraded and required facilities were being provided in main towns and far-flung areas of Chagai district. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

In a statement issued here on Sunday, Mr Hassani said keeping in view the needs of masses in all union councils of Chagai, 15 new basic healthcare units would be established, besides rural health centres in Nokkundi and Chagai would be equiped with modern healthcare facilities. According to him, four new emergency healthcare facilities would be established at RCD highway in Taftan, Nokkundi, Yakmach and Chehattar aiming to provide quick medical aid to the injured people after road accidents and incidents.

Two well equipped hospitals, one for pilgrims coming from across the country, would also be constructed in Pak-Iran border town Taftan, he said, adding that ambulances of basic health units, rural health centres and DHQ Dalbandin have been brought to standby positions to meet any untoward situation. Mr Hassani said he was trying his best to overcome the problems of local population in his constituency.

