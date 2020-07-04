Gwadar Int’l Airport will be harbinger of development: Asim Bajwa

ISLAMABAD : – China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority Chairman retired Lt Gen Asim Saleem Bajwa has said that Gwadar International Airport will be a harbinger of development of Gwadar city and port. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Asim Saleem Bajwa took to Twitter on Saturday and shared construction updates of the mega airport costing $ 230 million. We reaffirm our commitment to launching and completing all projects in Gwadar in line with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s directive, he added.

Update:Gwadar International Airport construction in progress. We reaffirm our commitment to launching&completing all projects in Gwadar in line with PM’s directive.Mega Airport costing $230M will be a harbinger of development of Gwadar City/Gwadar Port #cpec #CPECMakingProgress pic.twitter.com/zrXau3zfoz — Asim Saleem Bajwa (@AsimSBajwa) July 4, 2020

