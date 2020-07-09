Govt working to develop livestock sector: Lehri

QUETTA: Provincial Secretary for Livestock Muhammad Tayab Lehri has said that special attention is being paid in order to uplift the livestock sector which is tantamount of backbone of provincial economy. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

He shared these views on Thursday while addressing the officer of Livestock department here in Quetta added steps are being taken to increase the productivity of animals and for import and export sales on its international health.

Mr. Tayab Lehri commended the Project Director on the distribution of chickens under the poultry scheme among the poor and middle class families in Balochistan

“Livestock sector is playing an important role in the economy of Balochistan which is improving, steps were being taken for the betterment of the department and it was hoped that all the staff and officers would utilize their expertise for the betterment of the department.” Tayab Lehri said.

He added establishment of modern slaughterhouses and processing plants in the web Vaccine production for animals Mobile Veterinary Dispensaries Establishment of artificial insemination centers on modern lines to increase animal productivity

“The international import and export Taftan, Qila Abdullah, Work is underway on other projects, including the establishment of Animal Quarantine Centers in Gwadar and Zhob. Secretary Tayab Lehri said.

