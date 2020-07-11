Govt not serious in taking action against culprits behind petrol crisis: Shehbaz Sharif
Published on – July 11, 2020 – 5:07 pm
LAHORE – Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif Saturday said the federal government is not serious in taking action against culprits behind petrol crisis.
The PLM-N president said in his statement that the government’s behavior over the issue has reminded of sugar scandal. Non-submission of report on petrol crisis by inquiry committee is a hint that the matter is suspicious, he said.
Shehbaz Sharif further said that the incumbent government is running with the help of mafias and mafias are working with the help of the government.
