Governor terms CPEC as game changer for region

QUETTA: Governor Balochistan retd Justice Amanullah Khan Yasinzai has said that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a mega project and its completion will change the destiny of the entire region.

“China is a great friend and neighbor of Pakistan, China has stood by Pakistan in every hour of need so we are proud of the long standing friendship between China and Pakistan.” Governor Balochistan said on Friday while addressing the participants of the Emerging Policy Making Institute (EPI) on the theme of CPEC and China Global Leadership.

Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Jao Jing and leaders of provincial political parties were present in the ceremony.

Governor of Balochistan Justice retd Amanullah Khan Yasinzai has said, the economy, health and employment opportunities in entire world have been badly affected due to the situation emerged after deadly Coronavirus,

“China has played a key role in this global pandemic and has established itself as a global leader in terms of funding and medicine supplies.”

Governor Yasinzai has said, Pakistan values China’s philanthropic role and Pakistan stands side by side not only in the fight against the deadly pandemic but also against the common enemies of the two countries.

“Pakistan and China were an obstacle to the development of the entire region and were against the forces depriving the people of the region of the fruits of development and prosperity. Mr. Yasinzai said assured the Chinese nation and government that Pakistan would continue to stand with its long-time friend China in every difficult situation.

