Governor for dismissal of those appointed on fake domiciles

QUETTA: Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai has said that from day one we have ensured the deployment of locals of Balochistan on the quota allotted to Balochistan in the federation, immediate dismissal of employees recruited on fake domiciles and stoppage of fake domiciles in all districts of the province remains priority.

“I have taken the issue of issuing more counterfeit domiciles very seriously. In this regard, a long time ago, the federal departments started the process of re-verifying the fake domiciles to the Deputy Commissioners of all the districts of the province by soliciting the records of thousands of non-residents posted on domiciles on Balochistan quota,” Governor Balochistan said.

In a statement, Governor Yasinzai said that the deployment of locals from Balochistan on the quota of Balochistan in the federal departments could significantly reduce unemployment in the province.Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai said that the efforts of various political organizations of the province in giving their constitutional rights to the people of Balochistan also deserved tribute.

He directed the Deputy Commissioners of all the districts to expedite the process of honest re-verification of fake domiciles without any bias so as to pave the way for providing employment to the unemployed youth of the province.

Governor Yasinzai lauded the excellent performance of Deputy Commissioner Mastung Mehboob Achakzai in re-verifying fake domiciles. The governor also urged the people’s representatives at the district level to extend full cooperation in government initiatives.

