GoB to take-up Pak-Afghan border closure issue with PM

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani on Friday presided a high-level meeting regarding closure of Pak-Afghan border following Coronavirus pandemic and its closure on provincial economy.

Provincial Home Minister Meer Zia Langove, Additional Chief Secretary Home Hafiz Abdul Basit. IG FC North Major General Fayaz Hussain Shah, IG Police Mohsin Hassan Butt, COC Southern Command Major General Dlawar, Collector Custom, Commission Quetta Division and Intelligence official were present in the meeting in order to discuss border trade with Afghanistan.

The meeting thoroughly reviewed Pak-Afghan Transit Trade, smuggling issues, law and order, Lughri Package and other issues disturbed since the outbreak of Coronavirus in Pakistan.

Home Department informed the Chief Minister that the border was being closed following border tension between Afghanistan and Pakistan but Federal Government announced to close Pak-Afghan friendship gate in a wake of Coronavirus spread.

“Roughly 10 to 15 thousands people crosses through Pak-Afghan friendship gate regularly including people cross under Lughri Package.” Home department’s official informed the meeting.

“Food and other supply items of Afghan Transit being dropped at bordering point Vaish but the supply items gets re-transported to Pakistan without duty and tax payments which has been causing harm in national exchequer.”

The meeting was agreed to induct people of Chaman attached with Lughri Package into National Ehsas Program while district administration and Frontier Corps will start profiling of people linked with Lughri Package.

Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani has directed authorities to constitute two committees comprising local and political representation in order to take into confidence people connected with Lughri Package over federal government decision of closing Pak-Afghan border.

The sub-committee would submit its recommendations regarding alternative economic activities during border closure, effective procedures for border trade, establishing borders markets and warehouse, immigration and custom facilities in bordering towns.

Addressing the meeting Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani has said, federal and provincial departments will take decision in pretext of our national interest added I would discuss the border closure and its economic impacts on Balochistan with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

