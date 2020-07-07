GoB to establish Online Complaint Portal

QUETTA: Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani has directed authorities to establish an Online Complaint Portal on trial basis regarding performance of Police, Metropolitan and other public departments. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The decision was taken during a meeting presided by Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani in order to review the performance of Chief Minister Delivery Unit deciding to launch an Online Complaint Portal that would allow masses to deliver their complaints direct to the concern authority.

“E-Governance System would help us in fostering good governance across Balochistan and intensify progress on public complaints and official documentation affairs.” CM Jam Kamal said while addressing the meeting directed CMDU to expand File-Tracking system at district level.

Calling social-media platforms as suitable source to convey compliant and messages to government authorities the Chief Minister said, the social websites have emerged as an effective source of awareness and complaints while through these websites we could highlight a beautiful picture of Balochistan.

Lauding the performance of Chief Minister Delivery Unit Jam Kamal has ordered preparations for PSDP Atomization and Monitoring System and Balochistan Data Center announced to issue appraisal certificates for volunteers working during COVID-19 pandemic.

